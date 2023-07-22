BBQ redefined

Sharon Dasari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nestled conveniently near the picturesque Necklace Road, right at the heart of Hyderabad, lies a culinary gem — the city’s first pure vegetarian BBQ restaurant. This dining haven boasts delectable and innovative barbecue delights and ensures a delightful dining experience with its spacious and comfortable seating, and friendly service. As you step into the vibrant atmosphere, the tantalising aromas of sizzling grills fill the air, creating anticipation. Moreover, what makes this place even more remarkable is the addition of fun games and an arcade area outside the restaurant, making it the perfect spot for a fun-filled family weekend. Ravi, the Operation manager says, “The concept of a completely vegetarian BBQ joint, catering not just to vegetarians but also to the Jain community, sets it apart from the regular BBQ spots around town. The response from diners has been nothing short of astonishing, as the restaurant hit it off with incredible success. It’s heartening to witness the joy and satisfaction on their faces”.

Once we settled into our seats, we started with an array of delectable starters. The classic crispy corn, with its satisfying crunch on the outside, proved to be a delightful beginning. Next, we indulged in the Malai Broccoli, a unique combination that surprised our taste buds with its amazing flavour profile, and it seemed to melt in our mouths with each bite. Moving on, we tried Cajun Potato.

We enjoyed its spicy, tangy, and flavoursome nature. As we relished the starters, the hot and sour soup was served, perfectly suited for the chilly weather. The warmth of the soup coupled with its flavours provided a comforting respite. The grill, meanwhile, was already set up on our table, adorned with an enticing variety of dishes like Paneer ke Sholey, Peri Peri Mushroom, Vegetable Seekh Kebab, Chatpata Tandoori Watermelon, Cinnamon Pineapple, and Hazari Paneer Tikka. Among the grilled delights, the Paneer ke Sholey and Chatpata Tandoori Watermelon stood out, captivating our taste buds with their unique and delectable tastes. The entire BBQ experience perfectly accommodates the chilly weather.

After the scrumptious BBQ experience, we were treated to a delicious delight — freshly baked farmhouse pizzas that arrived piping hot at our table. The tangy tomato sauce, the perfect blend of cheese, and the assortment of fresh vegetables made each bite a blissful experience for our palates. Following this, we savoured the delightful chaat items - Katori Ragda Chaat and Chole Bhature.

The Katori Ragda Chaat was a crispy and savory delight, filled with spicy ragda and topped with a medley of chutneys, offering a burst of flavours in every mouthful. The Chole Bhature, on the other hand, was a hit with its soft and fluffy bhature complemented by the well-spiced chole, making for a satisfying and filling meal. Next, we made our way to the intriguing live counter, offering a diverse range of treats. From the scrumptious waffles, generously covered with rich chocolate sauce, to the delectable sandwiches. The Pani Puri at the live counter tasted good and refreshing with its tangy and spicy water, while the waffles were a delightful indulgence for our sweet tooth. The live counter offers mocktails and soft drinks too.

For the main course, we savoured Malai Kofta and Dal Tadka with butter roti. The Malai Kofta had soft and melt-in-your-mouth koftas immersed in a rich and creamy gravy that tantalised our taste buds. On the other hand, the simple yet comforting Dal Tadka provided the familiar flavours of home-cooked lentils, bringing a sense of warmth to the meal. The diverse range of the main course extended from Chinese to North and South Indian cuisine with dishes like Jeera rice to vegetable biryani. Bagara Baingan, a Hyderabadi specialty, featuring tender eggplants in a flavourful and mildly spiced gravy aptly complemented the rice dishes.

As we finally approach the dessert section. The Ras Malai showcased soft and spongy cheese dumplings immersed in creamy, sweetened milk, leaving us with a blissful aftertaste. The Banoffee Pie offered a heavenly combination of bananas, toffee, and a crumbly biscuit base, creating a delightful symphony of flavours and textures. Lastly, the mini assorted pastries added a delightful touch. The pastries provided a delightful conclusion to our culinary journey.



