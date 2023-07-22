Heavy showers inundate Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the city experienced continuous and heavy rains for the fourth day in a row, many residential areas were left submerged in rainwater, and several water bodies reached full tank levels, resulting in water spilling onto roads and entering homes, apartments and shops, causing hardship for the residents. Though the intensity of rainfall has tapered off to drizzles in different parts of the city since Friday morning, inclement weather continues to prevail, and more rains are expected in various areas.

Due to increasing water levels in the Himayatsagar reservoir, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) decided to lift two crest gates up to one-foot height on Friday evening. The Water Board is closely monitoring the water levels in Osmansagar (Gandipet) reservoir as well, with a possibility of lifting crest gates there as inflows steadily increase. The authorities have alerted downstream areas of Himayatsagar and along the Musi river to take necessary action.

Due to continuous rains, various localities in Hyderabad, such as Gajularamaram, Suraram, Quthbullapur, Moosapet, Padma Colony in Nallakunta, Jeedimetla, Praghathi Nagar in Nizampet, Nagole, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Meerpet and other parts of the city, experienced waterlogging. The situation was particularly concerning in colonies close to tanks and water bodies, where either the lakes were overflowing or sluice gates were insufficient.

The Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) wing on Friday received many complaints — including incidents of tree falls (33 cases, with 24 cleared), water stagnation in 137 places (119 attended to), two wall collapses and the rescue of a stranded cat.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner D Ronald Rose along with EVDM Director Prakash Reddy conducted inspections in various areas affected by the heavy rains. They visited the IDL Lake in Moosapet, which had flooded low-lying areas. Additionally, they assessed the situation in Padma Colony, Nallakunta and the Hussainsagar surplus nala, among others.

Several colonies outside GHMC’s jurisdiction were also flooded due to the continuous downpour. One such example was the Railways under Bridges at Lingampally, which were inundated with water, leading to their closure for vehicular movement. In response to the heavy rains and waterlogging challenges, the GHMC activated 4,255 Monsoon Emergency Teams working round the clock and 27 Disaster Response Force teams were deployed to facilitate the swift drainage of water in low-lying areas. The DRF also sent mass text messages to around 25 lakh people residing in the GHMC limits, providing SMS warnings about heavy rains and emergency contacts.

With the water levels in the Himayatsagar reservoir steadily rising from continuous inflows from the catchment areas, the HMWSS&B took the decision to lift two crest gates on Friday evening. HMWS&SB officials said the copious rainfall in the catchment areas led to the opening of two crest gates of Himayatsagar, and they will continue to monitor the inflows to the reservoir for the potential opening of more gates. Meanwhile, the water levels in Osmansagar reservoir are also increasing and officials are keeping a close watch. In light of the inflows, HMWS&SB has alerted Hyderabad and Rangareddy district administration, GHMC and police officials.

The situation at Hussainsagar is also being closely monitored. Residents in downstream areas were advised to remain vigilant and prepared for any emergency situations that may arise due to the heavy rains and water bodies reaching their capacity.

Hussainsagar

Full Tank Level: +513.41 metres

Maximum Water Level (MWL) +514.75 metres

Present water level (as of 7 pm) +513.62 metres

The GHMC authorities are closely monitoring the water levels in Hussainsagar

Around 5,500-5,800 cusecs of floodwater is being discharged through the surplus nala

Officials have also issued alerts to residents in the vicinity, urging them to remain vigilant and prepared for any emergency situations

