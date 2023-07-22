Home Cities Hyderabad

HMWS&SB to test more potable water samples

In addition to water sampling, special attention has been directed towards rainwater management.

Published: 22nd July 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

locals cast a net to catch fish on Friday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In response to the continuous heavy rains affecting the twin cities, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to increase the number of drinking water samples being collected in a bid to ensure that potable water is not contaminated. HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore held a meeting with the directors, CGMs, GMs, DGMs and other officials on Friday to address the situation.

Previously, around 5,000 water samples per day were being collected, and now the number will be escalated to approximately 8,000 samples daily. Priority will be given to vulnerable areas, hotspots and slums, sources said.

In addition to water sampling, special attention has been directed towards rainwater management. DGMs concerned have been tasked with monitoring the clearance of rainwater from roads using sewer jetting machines. The CGMs are instructed to supervise the process regularly.To further ensure public safety, the distribution of chlorine tablets will be initiated in rain-affected areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp