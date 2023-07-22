HMWS&SB to test more potable water samples

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In response to the continuous heavy rains affecting the twin cities, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to increase the number of drinking water samples being collected in a bid to ensure that potable water is not contaminated. HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore held a meeting with the directors, CGMs, GMs, DGMs and other officials on Friday to address the situation.

Previously, around 5,000 water samples per day were being collected, and now the number will be escalated to approximately 8,000 samples daily. Priority will be given to vulnerable areas, hotspots and slums, sources said.

In addition to water sampling, special attention has been directed towards rainwater management. DGMs concerned have been tasked with monitoring the clearance of rainwater from roads using sewer jetting machines. The CGMs are instructed to supervise the process regularly.To further ensure public safety, the distribution of chlorine tablets will be initiated in rain-affected areas.

