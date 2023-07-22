Mango- nificent  

Sharon Dasari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not just children look forward to summer for their vacation, but people of all ages as it is mango season. The perfect summer vacation for a typical Indian family involves time spent with their grandparents, either eating luscious mangoes or preparing pickles with them. Mangoes in the summer are not only sweet and delicious, but they also evoke a variety of feelings, whether they are made into a pickle, chutney, jam, or juice. Mango is the king of fruits thanks to its adaptability and exceptional flavour, but what makes it unique? The mango season is almost over in India but in the US it’s Mango Day on July 22. CE talks to experts to know the benefits of mangoes that go beyond their flavour.

Talking about its versatility, taste and nutrients, Chef Mahendar, executive chef, Radisson, says, “A juicy, ripe mango is always a treat. Mangoes are loved by many for their delicious taste. They are a fruit that brings a taste of the tropics and can be enjoyed in numerous ways and offer a delightful eating experience.” He further explains how mangoes are used in a wide range of culinary creations and a primary ingredient in smoothies, milkshakes, and desserts like mango ice cream or pudding, halwa.

They can also be added to salads, salsas, stir-fries, and even grilled dishes for a burst of flavour. “They offer a perfect balance of sweetness and acidity, making them incredibly enjoyable to eat,” Chef adds. He further talks about how mango is a common ingredient in many Indian curries, chutneys, salads, and even certain savoury rice preparations. “The tangy flavour in pickles, lentil dishes and incorporating them in desserts gives a tropical flavour and they are a healthy snack option because they are low in calories, fat, and cholesterol.”

Dr Sushma, Dietician, Care Hospitals, busts few myths and elaborates on why mangoes are the king of fruits, “Firstly, because of the taste. It contains natural sugar”. Adding to it, “Seasonal fruits are always best. It also has fibers. Vitamin A is rich in ripe mango while Vitamin C is rich in the raw one. Mangoes have a negative reputation for promoting weight gain and acne due to some common misconceptions.

One such misconception is that mangoes are high in sugar, which can lead to weight gain. However, while mangoes do contain natural sugars, they also contain fiber, which can help regulate blood sugar levels and prevent overeating. Additionally, mangoes have a low glycemic index, meaning they don’t cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels,” says Dr Sushma.

She further elaborates on how there is no evidence to suggest that mangoes cause acne, “Infact, the vitamins and antioxidants in mangoes can help improve skin health and reduce the risk of acne,” adds Dr Sushma. One fruit’s remarkable popularity is certainly explained by its deliciousness, immunity-boosting properties, and benefits for the heart and skin.” In conclusion, mangoes are a delicious fruit that offers several health benefits. However, like any other food, it’s important to consume mangoes in moderation and as part of a balanced diet,” she concludes.

