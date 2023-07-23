Man’s celebration of cop wife’s promotion in Hyderabad goes viral

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a touching display of love and admiration, a man surprised his wife with her promotion to head constable with a jubilant celebration that left her speechless. Constable Deena K, part of the 2018 batch, was promoted and transferred to SR Nagar police station from Osmania Police Station, and her husband, Ronald Basil, went all out to commemorate this momentous occasion.

The couple’s love story began in 2016, and they tied the knot in 2021, cherishing what Deena describes as a “different love story.”Grateful for her husband’s unwavering support, she stated, “My baby is 18 months old, and I only get to spend 8-10 hours with her. The rest of the time, my parents take care of my baby. It is because of my husband’s selfless support that I managed to get this promotion. this job.”

To mark this significant milestone, Ronald arranged a vibrant ‘teen-mar’ DJ parade and surprised her with her favourite Red Velvet cake. Family members, well-wishers, and their loving children joined the celebrations, making the occasion even more special. The heartfelt moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media platforms.

