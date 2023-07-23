MNR failed student for plaint: HRDA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Healthcare Reforms Doctor’s Association on Saturday alleged that the management of the MNR Medical College deliberately failed a student in practical exams, out of a grudge against her for lodging a harassment case against the assistant director.

In a letter submitted to the chancellor of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) and Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, the members requested action against the MNR Medical College.

Dr P Rashmita along with other students lodged a case against the assistant director of the college for ‘stalking her with an intention to insult her modesty’ in November 2022.

As per the representation submitted by the HRDA, the management of the college forced Dr Rashmita on multiple occasions to withdraw the complaint. However, the threats failed to deter her from going back on her complaint.

HRDA alleged that in a recent final examination held in June 2023, Dr Rashmita passed in theory with good marks. However, the management failed her in practical exams. The doctors also asked the Governor to reconduct practical examinations for Dr Rashmita in another institute to do justice for her.

