Home Cities Hyderabad

Heat from Manipur violence reaches Hyderabad; protesters tell PM, Biren to quit

The protest, organised by the Telangana United Christians and Pastors Association (TUCPA) and Twin Cities Pastores Fellowship, was held at the Dr BR Ambedkar Statue in Hyderabad.

Published: 24th July 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Heat from Manipur violence reaches Hyderabad

Members of Christian communities protest against the violence prevailing in Manipur near Tank Bund Road in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the incident of two women from the Kuki tribe being publicly paraded naked and groped by a violent mob coming to light, a group of Manipur natives gathered in Hyderabad on Sunday to demand justice from the Union government.

The protesters condemned violence against women, raising slogans and urging action against those responsible for the heinous act. During the protest, they also called for the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh from their posts.

The protest, organised by the Telangana United Christians and Pastors Association (TUCPA) and Twin Cities Pastores Fellowship, was held at the Dr BR Ambedkar Statue in Hyderabad.

A woman from the Kuki community, who participated in the protest, expressed the overwhelming sense of insecurity prevailing among the affected women. “How can we stay there? Should we go back to our homes to be raped?” she asked, stressing that there is no possibility in the future to go back home.

“We are Indians, we fought for independence and we still are Indians. The Prime Minister calls for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. How is he saving the daughters of this country now,” she asked. 

The protesters demanded a change in the Manipur government. They sought justice not only for women but also for the ones who lost their lives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
manipur violence manipur video

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp