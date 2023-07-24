Telangana minister Harish takes the broom, sends message in fight against mosquitoes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday made an earnest call for collective action to maintain clean surroundings and prevent mosquito breeding, which is crucial in curbing the spread of infectious diseases during the monsoon season.

He encouraged everyone to dedicate 10 minutes on a Sunday morning at 10 am to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sites around their homes, as part of the mosquito control programme initiated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Setting an example, the minister took the initiative to remove stagnant water and clean up potential garbage sites suitable for mosquito breeding around his residence in Kokapet.

During his address, Harish emphasised the significance of keeping the environment clean, as unclean surroundings serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Common places like flower pots and coconut shells, where water tends to accumulate, become ideal spaces for mosquito larvae to grow.

“By taking precautionary measures, such as eliminating these breeding sites, the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria can be effectively prevented, thus, safeguarding the well-being of families and society as a whole,” he added.

The minister stressed that prevention is always preferable to spending money on treatment, and he emphasised that a healthy society can only be fostered by taking proactive steps to avoid diseases.

He also offered advice to parents, urging them to take extra care of their children’s health during this period.

Harish highlighted the connection between good health and a clean environment, as well as the importance of consuming hygienic food. He urged people to take responsibility for cleaning the areas surrounding their homes.

