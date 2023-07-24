Home Cities Hyderabad

Thieves fell 7 sandalwood trees in Bahadurpura zoo, abandon logs

The offenders abandoned a large portion of the logs, measuring roughly 30 cm each, outside the zoo premises, likely due to the difficulty of carrying them.

Published: 24th July 2023 11:27 AM

Sandalwood logs

Sandalwood logs (Photo | Wikimedia commons)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of unidentified individuals chopped seven sandalwood trees into logs and smuggled them from the Nehru Zoological Park in Bahadurpura.

The incident occurred on the night of July 17, when trespassers entered the zoo premises from the rear end. A CCTV camera recorded the event, however, the visibility and clarity were severely affected because of heavy rains.

The offenders abandoned a large portion of the logs, measuring roughly 30 cm each, outside the zoo premises, likely due to the difficulty of carrying them. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

