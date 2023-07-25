Home Cities Hyderabad

Merger of Civilian areas in Cantonments with civic bodies likely in Hyderabad

Move involves active consultation with the State governments

Published: 25th July 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Cantonments

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In order to bring uniformity in municipal laws governing civil areas of Cantonments and adjoining State civic areas, the Union Ministry of Defence has decided to consider the proposal for the excision of civil areas of certain Cantonments and merge them with neighbouring State municipalities. 

Accordingly, broad modalities for proposed excision of civil areas in 58 Cantonments including Secunderabad Cantonment have been shared with the State governments concerned for their comments.
This information was given by Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Jaggesh in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

One Cantonment namely, KhasYol has already been de-notified on April 27 this year. The excision of civil areas and their merger with State municipalities involves active consultation and concurrence of the State governments concerned.

Therefore, it is not feasible to provide any time frame for its implementation. Various representations have been received from public and elected representatives, and also from a few State governments requesting for the excision of civil areas from Cantonments. There is no bar on the implementation of State government schemes by State governments concerned in Cantonment areas. All State governments are already extending the benefits of various schemes to the residents in Cantonments.

Regarding the disbanding of Military Cantonments, he stated that as per the Section 7 Cantonments Act, 2006, whenever any local area forming part of a Cantonment ceases to be under the control of a particular Board and is immediately placed under the control of some other local authority, such portion of the cantonment fund or the cantonment development fund and other property vesting in the Board and such portion of the liabilities of the Board, as the Central Government may, by general or special order, direct transfer to that other local authority.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
civil areas of Cantonments Union Ministry of Defence Cantonments merge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp