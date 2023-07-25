Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at Kacheguda Railway Station

He said that food connoisseurs will get another distinctive food service option in the twin cities .

Restaurant on Wheels

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  For the first time in Telangana, the Hyderabad division of the South Central Railway (SCR) has started ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at Kacheguda Railway Station to offer a novel experience to food connoisseurs, providing them with a unique dining ambience. This is also the State’s first coach restaurant to run round-the-clock. 

Two heritage coaches have been refurbished with aesthetic interiors, to give a unique dining experience to the passengers along with a wide variety of options like North Indian, South Indian, Mughalai, Chinese and many more along with beverages. The restaurant has been awarded to Pariwar’s Have More, Secunderabad for five years.

As Kacheguda Railway Station is one of the busiest railway terminals, the station has been selected for introducing the novel concept of a coach restaurant to provide more options for food to the passengers.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR has complimented Hyderabad Division officers and staff for providing a good passenger amenity at the Kacheguda Railway Station by utilising the heritage coaches. He said that food connoisseurs will get another distinctive food service option in the twin cities.

