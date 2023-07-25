TSREDCO to set up 150 EV charging stations

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: In an effort to control pollution and an objective to promote the use of electric vehicles, the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) will be installing around 150 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations across Greater Hyderabad limits.

Plans are on for the installation of canopies, distribution boxes, aluminium conductor power cables, and chemical earth piping at various locations in Hyderabad.

The TSREDCO invited agencies for the supply and installation of canopies and other equipment at various EV charging station locations. The scope includes testing, inspection, supply, packing, transportation, installation and associated civil works and electrical items along with comprehensive warranty and guarantee for a period of five years.

For each station, one canopy made of mild steel (8x8 feet) will be established. In each canopy, there will be an aluminium conductor armoured power cables, distribution boxes (150) with chemical earthing piping with two at each at the EV location (300). The locations will be provided by TSREDCO. Once the purchase work order is issued to the selected agency, the work would be completed within three months.

As Telangana is rapidly making its unique identity in the country in the use of EVs and the state has achieved a prominent position among other states in the country in terms of purchasing EVs and increasing in the cars and two wheelers in the state, it has now become necessary to take steps to provide basic facilities to the owners of these vehicles by having more number of EV charging stations in the city.

Earlier this year, TSREDCO announced plans to set up 150 electric vehicle charging stations at petrol pumps in different areas of the twin cities. Each vehicle can be fully charged within 30 to 45 minutes.

