Home Cities Hyderabad

Two suicides reported in Hyderabad

The police have sent his body for postmortem and are currently cross-referencing his picture with missing person cases in neighbouring police stations.

Published: 25th July 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Two suicides were reported in the city on Monday, leaving the authorities and onlookers deeply concerned. In the first case, an unidentified man jumped off from the ‘arm B’ walk area on the first floor of KPHB Metro Station in Kukatpally. Despite the prompt response from onlookers who informed the police and ambulance, the man succumbed to head injuries.

The police are still clueless about his identity as he was not carrying any identification cards or wallet. His approximate age is believed to be between 45 and 50 years.

The police have sent his body for postmortem and are currently cross-referencing his picture with missing person cases in neighbouring police stations.

In the second incident, a West Bengal native died by suicide near the Kondapur Cross Roads. On Sunday, as a city bus was heading towards Gachibowli, the man attempted suicide by jumping in front of the moving bus.

While an onlooker managed to pull him away from the bus, he had already sustained serious injuries. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment, but he passed away late on Sunday. The reason behind his suicide attempt remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KPHB Metro Station Kukatpally suicides

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp