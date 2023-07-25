Two suicides reported in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two suicides were reported in the city on Monday, leaving the authorities and onlookers deeply concerned. In the first case, an unidentified man jumped off from the ‘arm B’ walk area on the first floor of KPHB Metro Station in Kukatpally. Despite the prompt response from onlookers who informed the police and ambulance, the man succumbed to head injuries.

The police are still clueless about his identity as he was not carrying any identification cards or wallet. His approximate age is believed to be between 45 and 50 years.

The police have sent his body for postmortem and are currently cross-referencing his picture with missing person cases in neighbouring police stations.

In the second incident, a West Bengal native died by suicide near the Kondapur Cross Roads. On Sunday, as a city bus was heading towards Gachibowli, the man attempted suicide by jumping in front of the moving bus.

While an onlooker managed to pull him away from the bus, he had already sustained serious injuries. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment, but he passed away late on Sunday. The reason behind his suicide attempt remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

HYDERABAD: Two suicides were reported in the city on Monday, leaving the authorities and onlookers deeply concerned. In the first case, an unidentified man jumped off from the ‘arm B’ walk area on the first floor of KPHB Metro Station in Kukatpally. Despite the prompt response from onlookers who informed the police and ambulance, the man succumbed to head injuries. The police are still clueless about his identity as he was not carrying any identification cards or wallet. His approximate age is believed to be between 45 and 50 years. The police have sent his body for postmortem and are currently cross-referencing his picture with missing person cases in neighbouring police stations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the second incident, a West Bengal native died by suicide near the Kondapur Cross Roads. On Sunday, as a city bus was heading towards Gachibowli, the man attempted suicide by jumping in front of the moving bus. While an onlooker managed to pull him away from the bus, he had already sustained serious injuries. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment, but he passed away late on Sunday. The reason behind his suicide attempt remains unknown and is currently under investigation. (If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)