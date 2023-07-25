Youth killed, friend critical as bike falls off Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An MRI technician working at KIMS Hospital at Gachibowly died and his colleague riding a pillion suffered critical injuries when their bike fell off the Biodiversity flyover late Sunday.

The injured have been identified as Bandi Madhu, 26, hailing from Kukunurpally of Medakt, and Macha Giri, 24, the deceased, from Mothkur in Suryapet. They were going to their house at Hanuman Mandir in Raidurgam.

The duo took the Biodiversity flyover by mistake instead of proceeding straight towards the Ikea showroom on their way to Raidurgam. Madhu who was riding the bike lost control and hit the railing. Giri fell on the level two ramp of the flyover and died on the spot while Madhu who was wearing a helmet suffered injuries.

It may be recalled that two mishaps took place on the flyover since it was inaugurated. In one of the accidents in November 2019, two were killed and two injured while they were taking selfies when a car driven by a techie ploughed into them. In another speeding incident, a speeding car fell off the flyover resulted in the death of a woman walking on the road below.

