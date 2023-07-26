Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad students need ‘bridge’ to walk to this school!

The drainage system and rainwater harvesting pit have been damaged due to the construction activity.

Published: 26th July 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Students of the Government High School, Musheerabad, walk on stones laid in the water as a sort of bridge across the flooded ground. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students are facing a problem in entering the Government High School at Musheerabad as the premises remain waterlogged due to incessant rains. Even though water stagnates on the playground of the school every monsoon, this time the problem was more acute with the drainage system and rain harvesting pit being damaged due to various new construction.

The school works in two shifts -- morning for primary classes and afternoon for high school. The school has a spacious playground which is well-developed with red sand, convenient for the children to play. Speaking to TNIE, Narender Yadav, in-charge headmaster of the school, said that a new one is being constructed in place of the old one under the Mana Ooru, Mana Badi programme. The drainage system and rainwater harvesting pit have been damaged due to the construction activity.

When a similar situation emerged in May this year, the contractor helped the school pump out the water with a motor. The teachers are expecting to take up similar measures now also. Previously, due to the metro construction, the level of the road was raised, resulting in the school becoming prone to waterlogging.

