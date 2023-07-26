Mayor Vijayalaxmi puts GHMC on alert; cancels staff leave

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the met department giving a forecast for heavy rains for the next two days in Hyderabad, the GHMC monsoon emergency staff and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams have been put on alert and asked to tackle any situation arising out of rains, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said.

The Mayor, reviewing the situation with the executive engineers working in the circle on Tuesday, ordered that leaves given to the staff working under the Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners should be cancelled, unless they have a compelling reason to be on leave.

She asked all the officials and staff working at the field level to be vigilant and take action without causing any inconvenience to the people. She requested the residents of the low-lying areas to take precautions during water stagnation.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the city until morning. Citizens may dial 9000113667 for DRF assistance. @KTRBRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC @GadwalvijayaTRS pic.twitter.com/q0rNZMY0MM — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) July 25, 2023

For emergencies, citizens could dial the number 040-21111 111 for assistance with rain-related problems. The Disaster Response Force could be reached at Buddha Bhavan Helpline/ Control Room on phone number: 9000113667. The mayor asked the officials to pay more attention to the dilapidated houses.

On the other hand, inflows are continuing into the twin cities’ reservoirs of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar.

HMWS&SB is already releasing water from four crest gates of Himayatsagar as the inflow surge is high. Four crest gates of Himayatsagar were raised by two feet, and water is being released at the rate of 2750 cusecs into Musi. There is a heavy flood coming to Osmansagar and brimming to its near-full capacity level.

