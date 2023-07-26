Home Cities Hyderabad

Mayor Vijayalaxmi puts GHMC on alert; cancels staff leave

She asked all the officials and staff working at the field level to be vigilant and take action without causing any inconvenience to the people.

Published: 26th July 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

rain

Commuters drive through a rain drenched road in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the met department giving a forecast for heavy rains for the next two days in Hyderabad, the GHMC monsoon emergency staff and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams have been put on alert and asked to tackle any situation arising out of rains, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said.

The Mayor, reviewing the situation with the executive engineers working in the circle on Tuesday, ordered that leaves given to the staff working under the Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners should be cancelled, unless they have a compelling reason to be on leave.

She asked all the officials and staff working at the field level to be vigilant and take action without causing any inconvenience to the people. She requested the residents of the low-lying areas to take precautions during water stagnation.

For emergencies, citizens could dial the number 040-21111  111 for assistance with rain-related problems. The Disaster Response Force could be reached at Buddha Bhavan Helpline/ Control Room on phone number: 9000113667. The mayor asked the officials to pay more attention to the dilapidated houses.
On the other hand, inflows are continuing into the twin cities’ reservoirs of  Himayatsagar and Osmansagar.

HMWS&SB is already releasing water from four crest gates of Himayatsagar as the inflow surge is high. Four crest gates of Himayatsagar were raised by two feet, and water is being released at the rate of 2750 cusecs into Musi. There is a heavy flood coming to Osmansagar and brimming to its near-full capacity level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said. Telangana rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp