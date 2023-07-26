Sharon Dasari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thalassemia is a blood disorder caused by insufficient production of a protein called haemoglobin. It is an inherited condition passed from parents. Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society, Hyderabad in association with Marham, an NGO conducted a panel discussion “Triumph over Thalassemia” with Dr Manjula Anagani, Gynecologist, Care Hospital, and Dr Suman Jain, Chief Medical Research Officer of TSCS as key panelists, and Dr Balamba, OB/GYN Shalini Hospitals, Dr Ramana Dandamudi, Oncologist, Little Star Hospitals as chairperson of the discussion.

The event was conducted to raise awareness about thalassemia, as India seems to be the world’s capital for recording increasing numbers of affected cases every year. “The aim is to make thalassemia-free Hyderabad, Telangana, and then India,” says Dr Manjula. While talking about the challenges, the cost of treatment vs the cost of tests, she stresses the theme of the discussion i.e., to do or not to do.

“By universal screening in all states of India, we can make our India and Telangana free from thalassemia. The cost of treatment is lesser than the cost of treatment, so it is advisable for everyone to consider and should make thalassemia screening mandatory,” she said. She further talks about existing programs that are dedicated to thalassemia: “There are so many programs, for so many things but organised programs for something which we can fight for, which can be completely cured are non-existent.”

Dr Suman Jain spoke about the facts, misconceptions, and prevention measures at the event, “Thalassemia is a preventable condition, one can do it by taking an HbA2 test before or after pregnancy. Through this joint initiative, we aim to ignite a spark of awareness that will lead to more compassionate and proactive healthcare practices,” she said.

The panel discussion highlights how thalassemia screening acts as a crucial initial step toward a brighter future for families at risk of thalassemia and how collective efforts in promoting awareness, supporting research and implementing effective screening programs would help to combat a thalassemia-free country. “Preventing thalassemia is not just a medical challenge, it is a responsibility toward building a healthier society,” concludes Dr Chandrakant Agarwal, President of TSCS.



