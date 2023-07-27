Embracing the Kaleidoscope; portraying the beauty of monsoon

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Monsoon, associated with grey skies and lush green landscapes, has the power to turn the world into a vibrant and vivid canvas, painting it with an array of enchanting colours. We explore how various art forms depict this captivating season. Majorly expressed with watercolours on paper, these scenic paintings showcase rituals, festivals and even emotions associated with the rain. These are also the paintings where colours meet sound and the melodies of ragas and raginis beautifully find their expression on canvases. Here is what experts share with us.

Anita Bharat Shah, art historian and a devout Pushtimargi, says, “One of the most intriguing sets of paintings associated with the Pushtimargi tradition is where Krishna is shown in a Hindola. Followers of the sect enjoy festivities for about a month, every year. During Shravan, the deity is placed in a swing made of gold, silver or wood. Festivals like Teej and Ghanghor are celebrated this month. In Rajasthan, there is a great mela or a fair that takes place. Another festival called Nikunj is celebrated where Krishna goes to the forest to meet gopis in Nikunj. The rains would also stop kings from going to wars and these festivals were also partly celebrated to mark the union of kings with their wives and families. In these paintings, Krishna is shown with Radha on a swing as gopis surround them, participating in the joyous atmosphere brought about by the burgeoning rain clouds.”

(Source of the painting: LACMA)

Watercolours, as a preferred choice for many artists, offer a unique and delicate touch that perfectly complements the softness and fluidity of the rain-soaked landscapes. Through these artistic expressions, the essence of the monsoon is brilliantly brought to life, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in its charm and significance. Atiya Amjad, art writer and curator, shares her favourite painting from contemporary versions of monsoon depictions. Following the work of Paresh Maity, she says he is “one Indian contemporary artist who has always moved me when it comes to the idea of rains or water. His strokes are magical and neatly blend to create a magical effect on his audiences. The transparency he acquires can only be achieved by a maestro. Although monsoon evokes gloom in the heart of many, Paresh’s strokes bring down the heavens in all its transcendental glory. The lights in the skies, the transparencies in his waters and the grey clouds, in fact, cheer the heart and engage the viewers for better involvement.”

(Source of the paintings: CIMA)

The monsoon strings together not just the living practices, the festivals and rituals but also the arts - both visual and performing, as well as literature. Supriya Lahoti Gandhi, a museum professional and art aficionado, talks about some exquisite artworks in the form of miniature paintings, that depict culture during monsoon. “The Barahmasa, or ‘Song of Twelve Seasons’, is a popular genre of Indian poetry that conveys the separation, union, and emotions of lovers across the year’s seasons. This theme has been elegantly captured in numerous miniature paintings. One such exquisite artwork from the late 17th to early 18th century visualised the month of Shravana in the Bundi style. Here, the monsoon season is depicted as a time of abundance, with lush greenery, peacocks hidden amongst the trees and a black sky with swirls of grey threatening thunderclouds and gold curls of lightning. Krishna and Radha, the iconic lovers, find pleasure in each other’s company, nestled comfortably on a carpeted terrace. The celebrations of Teej, a monsoon festival, can be seen in the foreground of the painting, where women carry a clay statue of Gauri in procession towards the lotus-filled pond where the murti (icon) will be submerged. Near the banks of the pond, a cowherd stands with his cows, a symbolic nod to Krishna’s role as a cowherd, adding a layer of charm to the artwork,” she says.

(Source of the painting: The British Museum)

The association of monsoons with Raga Megh Malhar is inevitable, adds Supriya. “A monsoon raga, it is believed to invoke rainfall when sung correctly. This melody portrays the joyful feeling of the onset of rain. The following painting, most probably made in the Deccan, visualises the raga as Krishna dances in the rain at night, accompanied by four gopis as musicians. The raindrops appear as a delicate string of pearls, cascading from the formidable, brooding rain clouds,” she says.

(Source of the painting: Cornell Digital Library)



Supriya talks about another brilliant miniature painting, “One of the ashta-nayikas, which is a collective name for eight types of nayikas or heroines, as classified by Bharat in his Natya-Shastra, Abhisarika Nayika is a woman who braves the terrors of a dark and stormy night in order to meet her lover. In this Guler-style painting (made in 1760), we see the thunderous clouds representing danger and caution. Rain clouds break over her as she walks freely, undeterred by serpents and creatures of the night.”

(Source of the painting: V&A Museums, UK)

