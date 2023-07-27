GHMC fails to respond to SOS, man dumps snake in ward office

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Frustrated by the failure of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff to respond to his SOS in time, a Hyderabadi on Wednesday caught a snake that had slithered its way into his home and dumped it in the ward office of the civic body to register his protest. Sampat Kumar, a resident of Bharathinagar in Alwal, let his actions do the talking after he found an unexpected and dangerous visitor in his home; the reptile perhaps too taking shelter from the relentless rainfall.

Initially scared, Sampat and his family rang up the GHMC helpline seeking help. As time went by, Sampat’s fear gave way to frustration and six hours later, he decided to take matters into his own hands. Sampat captured the snake and carried it to the Alwal GHMC ward office, placing it on the table of the ward officer. The entire incident was caught on video and soon went viral on social media. Numerous residents also gathered at the GHMC office to voice their grievances and corner the GHMC staff for their inaction.

The presence of the snake on the table triggered panic among the officials present, who fled the room.The entire episode also brought forth a worrying fact – the GHMC lacks a dedicated snake-catchers team, and the task is outsourced to an NGO.

Social media was quick to react to Sampat’s protest, with Twitter user Revathi posting, “A frustrated #Hyderabad citizen took a snake to #GHMC office in Alwal. Sampath Kumar raised a complaint with our ‘amazing’ GHMC after a snake entered his house due to the floods. He waited for 6hrs& then went to the Alwal GHMC ward office with the snake to protest! #HyderabadRains.”

