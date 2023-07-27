Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC fails to respond to SOS, man dumps snake in ward office

The presence of the snake on the table triggered panic among the officials present, who fled the room.

Published: 27th July 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Frustrated by the failure of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff to respond to his SOS in time, a Hyderabadi on Wednesday caught a snake that had slithered its way into his home and dumped it in the ward office of the civic body to register his protest. Sampat Kumar, a resident of Bharathinagar in Alwal, let his actions do the talking after he found an unexpected and dangerous visitor in his home; the reptile perhaps too taking shelter from the relentless rainfall.

The snake dropped in the
Alwal GHMC ward office
by a frustrated citizen slithers
on the table on Wednesday

Initially scared, Sampat and his family rang up the GHMC helpline seeking help. As time went by, Sampat’s fear gave way to frustration and six hours later, he decided to take matters into his own hands. Sampat captured the snake and carried it to the Alwal GHMC ward office, placing it on the table of the ward officer. The entire incident was caught on video and soon went viral on social media. Numerous residents also gathered at the GHMC office to voice their grievances and corner the GHMC staff for their inaction.

The presence of the snake on the table triggered panic among the officials present, who fled the room.The entire episode also brought forth a worrying fact – the GHMC lacks a dedicated snake-catchers team, and the task is outsourced to an NGO.

Social media was quick to react to Sampat’s protest, with Twitter user Revathi posting, “A frustrated #Hyderabad citizen took a snake to #GHMC office in Alwal. Sampath Kumar raised a complaint with our ‘amazing’ GHMC after a snake entered his house due to the floods. He waited for 6hrs& then went to the Alwal GHMC ward office with the snake to protest! #HyderabadRains.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp