Heavy rains: Two gates of Osmansagar reservoir in Telangana lifted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the opening of the Himayatsagar crest gates a few days ago, the authorities now have lifted the crest gates of Osmansagar reservoir (Gandipet).In the wake of the catchment areas of Osmansagar receiving heavy rains, there have been continuous inflows into the lake, forcing the HMWS&SB to lift two crest gates up to one feet height on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Himayathsagar’s two crest gates continue to remain open on Wednesday. The outflow from these two reservoirs into the Musi River is about 1566 cusecs. As water is being discharged into River Musi, HMWS&SB Managing Director, M Dana Kishore directed officials as well as the administrative machinery of Hyderabad and GHMC and the police to be on alert.

Himayatsagar full reservoir level: 1763.50 feet; current water level (1761.20 feet), full capacity is 2.970 tmcft; current capacity 2.472 tmcft; Inflows (1200 cusecs), outflow (1250 cusecs), total number of gates 17: gates lifted: two.

Osmansagar (Gandipet) total capacity: 3.900 tmfct; current capacity: 3.253 tmcft; full reservoir level: 1790 feet, present level: 1787.15 feet Inflows (800 cusecs), outflow (216 cusecs), total number of gates: 13, gates lifted: 2

HYDERABAD: After the opening of the Himayatsagar crest gates a few days ago, the authorities now have lifted the crest gates of Osmansagar reservoir (Gandipet).In the wake of the catchment areas of Osmansagar receiving heavy rains, there have been continuous inflows into the lake, forcing the HMWS&SB to lift two crest gates up to one feet height on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Himayathsagar’s two crest gates continue to remain open on Wednesday. The outflow from these two reservoirs into the Musi River is about 1566 cusecs. As water is being discharged into River Musi, HMWS&SB Managing Director, M Dana Kishore directed officials as well as the administrative machinery of Hyderabad and GHMC and the police to be on alert. Himayatsagar full reservoir level: 1763.50 feet; current water level (1761.20 feet), full capacity is 2.970 tmcft; current capacity 2.472 tmcft; Inflows (1200 cusecs), outflow (1250 cusecs), total number of gates 17: gates lifted: two.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Osmansagar (Gandipet) total capacity: 3.900 tmfct; current capacity: 3.253 tmcft; full reservoir level: 1790 feet, present level: 1787.15 feet Inflows (800 cusecs), outflow (216 cusecs), total number of gates: 13, gates lifted: 2