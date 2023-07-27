Home Cities Hyderabad

Heavy rains: Two gates of Osmansagar reservoir in Telangana lifted

Meanwhile, Himayathsagar’s two crest gates continue to remain open on Wednesday.

Published: 27th July 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Osmansagar reservoir

Osmansagar reservoir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the opening of the Himayatsagar crest gates a few days ago, the authorities now have lifted the crest gates of  Osmansagar reservoir (Gandipet).In the wake of the catchment areas of Osmansagar receiving heavy rains, there have been continuous inflows into the lake, forcing the HMWS&SB to lift two crest gates up to one feet height on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Himayathsagar’s two crest gates continue to remain open on Wednesday. The outflow from these two reservoirs into the Musi River is about 1566 cusecs. As water is being discharged into River Musi, HMWS&SB Managing  Director, M Dana Kishore directed officials as well as the administrative machinery of Hyderabad and GHMC and the police to be on alert.

Himayatsagar full reservoir level: 1763.50 feet; current water level (1761.20 feet), full capacity is 2.970 tmcft; current capacity 2.472 tmcft; Inflows (1200  cusecs), outflow (1250 cusecs), total number of gates 17: gates lifted: two.

Osmansagar (Gandipet) total capacity: 3.900 tmfct; current capacity: 3.253 tmcft; full reservoir level: 1790 feet, present level: 1787.15 feet Inflows (800  cusecs), outflow (216 cusecs), total number of gates: 13, gates lifted: 2

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osmansagar reservoir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp