Three held for selling injections with fake licence in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TS-NAB) sleuths along with Malkajgiri police apprehended three medical agency holders involved in the illegal sale of drug injections. The suspects were procuring Fentanyl Citrate, Morphine Sulphate, Midazolam and other injections from a supplier in Mumbai and selling them in the city using fake Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) licences, said police.

The individuals responsible for starting this illegal operation have been identified as Susheel Kumar Mishra and Neha Chinthamanrao Bhagavath. They are a married couple residing in Malkajgiri and had established a medical agency named AS Enterprises at APHB Colony.

To carry out their illicit activities, the couple used a counterfeit NDPS licence copy while dealing with Rusan Health Care Private Limited, a manufacturing company located in Mumbai. They procured drugs from this company and then proceeded to illegally sell these dangerous drugs to various doctors, hospitals and individuals, added cops. During the operation, the police seized a substantial quantity of illicit drugs, estimated to be worth Rs 4 lakh.

