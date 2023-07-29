Home Cities Hyderabad

Chronicles of Stevia  

Stevia can be found in various forms like powdered extract, liquid drops and granulated blends.

By Bhanuja Paladi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Stevia is a natural sweetener that is derived from the Stevia rebaudiana plant, native to Paraguay and Brazil. Compared to regular sugar, it is zero-calorie, unprocessed and is 200-400 times sweeter than the table sugar. The compounds steviol glycosides are responsible for the sweetness in the herb. Stevia has been used in South America and other parts of the world as a medicinal plant-based sweetener. 

The use of stevia first began in Japan and Morita Kagaku Kogyo, a Japanese firm claimed that they were the first to commercialise the stevia sweetener production in 1971. Stevia-based dishes are gaining popularity, especially among health-conscious people. The key benefits of consuming Stevia would be its minimal effect on blood sugar levels for diabetic patients and zero calorie intake which helps in weight loss. It also does not contribute to tooth decay thereby improving oral hygiene.

Some of the restaurants in Hyderabad have incorporated this herb in their desserts as an alternative to sugar-based desserts. One such place is Churrolto which incorporates stevia in its desserts and when asked about the idea behind it, Sandeep, a person working at there said, “We often saw people not being able to eat desserts because of diabetes, we wanted to make something special for them and then we started including stevia which gives the same flavour for our desserts.”

Stevia can be found in various forms like powdered extract, liquid drops and granulated blends. It is used in a wide range of food categories including beverages, yogurt, soft drinks and baked goods. Some people might find the aftertaste a bit bitter if taken in highly concentrated forms but various brands alter and minimize this effect.

Coming to consumption, it is approved by many food regulatory authorities including FDA- Food and Drug Administration (USA) and EFSA- European Food Safety Authority. When asked about consumption safety, Aswini Sagar, a nutritionist in Aaharaveda said, “Diabetics may also follow caution to monitor blood glucose levels when consuming stevia, to avoid hypoglycemia and its effects.”

