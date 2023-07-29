Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad student on road to recovery after struck by lightning in US

Koduru was walking along a pond with her friends on July 2 at the San Jacinto Monument Park when lightning struck her.

Published: 29th July 2023

HYDERABAD: Susroonya Koduru, the 25-year-old student from Hyderabad, who was struck by lightning earlier this month and was fighting for her life, is off the ventilator and on the road to recovery, doctors said. She has gone to pursue master's in information technology at the University of Houston. Koduru was walking along a pond with her friends on July 2 at the San Jacinto Monument Park when lightning struck her.

She is “miraculously” breathing on her own for the last week and has been taken off the ventilator, according to hospital sources. Members of Koduru’s family, who were trying to get her parents from Hyderabad to Houston, said that the visas her parents for the US have been approved and should be arriving next week.

Her cousin Surendra Kumar Kotha said, “When she got hit by lightning and was thrown into the pond, she went into cardiac arrest for 20 minutes before circulation could be restored.” Subsequently, she suffered devastating brain damage and went into a coma. Her parents are raising funds on GoFundMe, an online platform, for their daughter’s medical treatment.

