Natural causes ruled out, man held for murder in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After an autopsy ruled out natural death, Narayanguda police took a man into custody in connection with the murder of his wife.

The postmortem report revealed internal injuries to the victim, identified as Lahari Reddy, after she was initially reported to have suffered a heart attack. However, her father, Koti Jaipal Reddy, lodged a complaint with the Naraynaguda police under Section 174 CrPC, raising doubts about the circumstances surrounding her demise. Lahari was married to a local politician Vallabh Reddy from Himayathnagar.

According to the complaint filed by Jaipal Reddy, he received a distress call from his wife during the morning hours, informing him that Lahari had fallen and sustained head injuries. Rushing to the hospital with his wife, they were informed by doctors that she had suffered a heart attack. Lahari passed away while receiving treatment.

Investigating the case, police noticed Vallabh Reddy to be strangely composed. The postmortem report revealed the true cause of death to be internal injuries resulting from physical trauma. On the day of the incident, Lahari had a slit injury on her head, which doctors had attributed to the fall. Yet, the postmortem exposed the internal nature of her injuries, indicating a possible act of foul play.

