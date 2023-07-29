Home Cities Hyderabad

Y.S Vivekananda Reddy murder: CBI mishandling the case, Andhra CM's advisor tells Telangana court 

Kallam alleges that the CBI has incorrectly transcribed his statement in the charge sheet. 

Published: 29th July 2023 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

YS Vivekananda Reddy who was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019. (File Photo| EPS)

Former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy who was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ajeya Kallam, former IAS Officer and current Chief Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, has approached the Telangana High Court raising serious concern about the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) handling of his statement during the Y.S.Vivekananda Reddy murder case investigation.

The CBI, which has been diligently collecting statements from various individuals, including celebrities, has been making progress in the case.

It is to be noted that Y.S. Sharmila, founder and president of the YSR Telangana Party and sister of  Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was called in as a witness to aid in the investigation.

However, Kallam's recent petition has put a spotlight on the accuracy of the information presented in the charge sheet.

According to Kallam, the CBI recorded his statement on April 29, 2023, but he alleges that it was incorrectly transcribed in the official charge sheet. He maintains that he never stated that Bharti Reddy had called Chief Minister Jagan.

He firmly asserts that the content mentioned in the charge sheet is not what he shared during the investigation process. As a result, he is seeking the court's intervention to have his statement removed from the charge sheet and to order a re-investigation into the matter.

In the petition, he also brought attention to a concerning aspect - an article in a daily that allegedly published false information regarding his statement. This publication seems to have added to the complexity of the case and further muddled the facts surrounding the investigation.

The defendants named in Kallam's petition include the investigating officer and the director of the Central Investigation Agency. Reportedly, the seriousness of the allegations, coupled with the need for a fair and transparent investigation, has led Kallam to seek legal recourse through the esteemed Telangana High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Y.S.Vivekananda Reddy murder Ajeya Kallam Y.S. Sharmila
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp