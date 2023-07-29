Y.S Vivekananda Reddy murder: CBI mishandling the case, Andhra CM's advisor tells Telangana court 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ajeya Kallam, former IAS Officer and current Chief Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, has approached the Telangana High Court raising serious concern about the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) handling of his statement during the Y.S.Vivekananda Reddy murder case investigation.

The CBI, which has been diligently collecting statements from various individuals, including celebrities, has been making progress in the case.

It is to be noted that Y.S. Sharmila, founder and president of the YSR Telangana Party and sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was called in as a witness to aid in the investigation.

However, Kallam's recent petition has put a spotlight on the accuracy of the information presented in the charge sheet.

According to Kallam, the CBI recorded his statement on April 29, 2023, but he alleges that it was incorrectly transcribed in the official charge sheet. He maintains that he never stated that Bharti Reddy had called Chief Minister Jagan.

He firmly asserts that the content mentioned in the charge sheet is not what he shared during the investigation process. As a result, he is seeking the court's intervention to have his statement removed from the charge sheet and to order a re-investigation into the matter.

In the petition, he also brought attention to a concerning aspect - an article in a daily that allegedly published false information regarding his statement. This publication seems to have added to the complexity of the case and further muddled the facts surrounding the investigation.

The defendants named in Kallam's petition include the investigating officer and the director of the Central Investigation Agency. Reportedly, the seriousness of the allegations, coupled with the need for a fair and transparent investigation, has led Kallam to seek legal recourse through the esteemed Telangana High Court.

