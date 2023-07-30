Home Cities Hyderabad

EFLU celebrates third anniversary of NEP 2020

Promoting multidisciplinary approaches, and joining the Academic Bank of Credits and National DigiLocker at the national level are part of the initiatives under the implementation of the NEP-2020.

Published: 30th July 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 10:20 AM

English and Foreign Languages University. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) celebrated the three years of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on Sunday. On this occasion, a live telecast of the inaugural event of the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam was conducted in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the speech as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, Prof E Suresh Kumar, EFLU Vice-Chancellor, said as frontrunners in implementing the NEP-2020, EFLU has also prepared the blueprint for the effective implementation of the NEP-2020 for 11 States and one Union Territory.

Promoting multidisciplinary approaches, and joining the Academic Bank of Credits and National DigiLocker at the national level are also part of the initiatives under the implementation of the NEP-2020 in EFLU.

“Effective implementation of the NEP-2020 will ensure sustained training of students as global citizens with 21st Century skills and create a vibrant, innovative, practical and vocational skill set, and research-oriented, learner-centric education system in our country,” the V-C said.

