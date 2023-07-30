Home Cities Hyderabad

Police official booked for 'stalking' woman employee in Hyderabad

A case was registered against the Superintendent of Police in Crime Investigation Department under IPC Section 354-D (stalking).

Published: 30th July 2023

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A senior police official in Telangana was booked for allegedly stalking a woman employed in a state-run Power Distribution Company, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman at Chaitanyapuri Police Station here on Saturday, a case was registered against the Superintendent of Police in Crime Investigation Department under IPC Section 354-D (stalking), they said.

The woman stated that while she was preparing for national competitions at Saroornagar Stadium in the city, the official told her that they are conducting classes and asked her to attend. As he was a senior police official, she agreed to attend. He also took her phone number, she said in her complaint.

The official used to send quotations, romantic old Hindi songs and videos displaying different types of sarees and pictures to her.

He also asked her to send a photograph of her and several times allegedly asked her to wear a saree while attending classes, the woman said.

The complainant said she did not oblige and stopped responding to him for one year.

Recently, she called him in connection with an accident case and he allegedly told her that he wants to maintain friendship and help her in all means or otherwise he would stay away.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the official and an investigation is on.

