Questioned for coming home late, woman kills alcoholic father in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old woman killed her father by slitting his throat with a broken glass at Amberpet late on Saturday. The accused, Nikitha, works as a labourer in a nearby fruit market. According to police, the incident took place in Tulsiram Nagar Basti. Her father, Jagadishwar, 45, was an alcoholic and stopped going to work. The police said that Nikitha would work from morning to evening in the market and had to face harassment from her drunk father for money.

On a fateful day, the woman came home after work a little late around 11 pm. Jagadishwar was furious and berated his daughter for being late. Further enraging the man, Nikitha did not give him money as she promised in the morning before going to work.

Verbal arguments quickly turned into a physical fight between the two. In the process, a mirror was broken. In a fit of rage and fed up with her father’s daily torture, Nikitha picked up a piece of broken glass and slashed his throat.

The neighbours who heard the commotion rushed to Jagadishwar’s house and found him in a pool of blood. Before they rushed him to the hospital, he died. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination. Police took Nikitha into custody and registered a case against her under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

