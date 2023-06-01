Home Cities Hyderabad

Chilkur temple chief priest welcomes K Chandrasekhar Rao’s move

However, successive governments have overlooked the implementation of the Amended Act of 2007, which reinstated the hereditary status of archakas, Rangarajan recalled.

Published: 01st June 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Welcoming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement that the State government would address the longstanding issues faced by hereditary archakas, CS Rangarajan, convener of the Temples Protection Movement and chief priest of Chilkur Balaji temple, said that the concerns and fears of archaea families have now been alleviated. 

“Hereditary archakas can now carry out their duties without worrying about their future,” Rangarajan said.
He said that the Brahmins in Andhra Pradesh were satisfied with the implementation of GO 439 there. The same GO should be adopted in Telangana since the 30/87 Endowments Act is the same in both regions.

The Endowments Act 30/87 was amended during the tenure of YS Rajasekhara Reddy in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2007. However, successive governments have overlooked the implementation of the Amended Act of 2007, which reinstated the hereditary status of archakas, Rangarajan recalled.

“The State government is committed to the welfare of Archakas, and the CM has stated that justice has been served to Brahmins with the establishment of the Brahmana Sadanam. The decision regarding hereditary archakas will be made in the Cabinet meeting. The government should strive to address these issues and revive the neglected temple system to safeguard Hindu dharma,” Rangarajan said.

Earlier, the President of the All India Brahmin Federation, Pradeep Jyothi, said that Telangana was the only State in the country to have implemented such extensive welfare schemes for Brahmins.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp