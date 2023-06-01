Chilkur temple chief priest welcomes K Chandrasekhar Rao’s move

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Welcoming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement that the State government would address the longstanding issues faced by hereditary archakas, CS Rangarajan, convener of the Temples Protection Movement and chief priest of Chilkur Balaji temple, said that the concerns and fears of archaea families have now been alleviated.

“Hereditary archakas can now carry out their duties without worrying about their future,” Rangarajan said.

He said that the Brahmins in Andhra Pradesh were satisfied with the implementation of GO 439 there. The same GO should be adopted in Telangana since the 30/87 Endowments Act is the same in both regions.

The Endowments Act 30/87 was amended during the tenure of YS Rajasekhara Reddy in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2007. However, successive governments have overlooked the implementation of the Amended Act of 2007, which reinstated the hereditary status of archakas, Rangarajan recalled.

“The State government is committed to the welfare of Archakas, and the CM has stated that justice has been served to Brahmins with the establishment of the Brahmana Sadanam. The decision regarding hereditary archakas will be made in the Cabinet meeting. The government should strive to address these issues and revive the neglected temple system to safeguard Hindu dharma,” Rangarajan said.

Earlier, the President of the All India Brahmin Federation, Pradeep Jyothi, said that Telangana was the only State in the country to have implemented such extensive welfare schemes for Brahmins.

