Hyderabad-based firm launches drones for agricultural & logistics use

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a boost to the drone industry, Hyderabad-based company Magellanic Cloud, known for its IT solutions, human capital services, e-surveillance and drone manufacturing, has introduced agricultural and logistics drones with various capacities and ranges. These drones, made in India, are capable of autonomous operation without the need for human guidance. The launch of these drones coincided with the announcement of the company’s annual financial results.

Magellanic Cloud offers a range of products, including logistics drones, agri-spraying drones and custom ones. The logistics drones have operational ranges varying from 5 km to 60 km and can carry cargo payloads ranging from 2 kg to 100 kg.

These fully autonomous drones can successfully complete complex logistics missions without human pilots. Sudheer Reddy Thumma, CEO of Magellanic Cloud, said, “Our recent acquisitions have positioned us as leaders in video-based e-surveillance and drone segments, with innovative advanced technology that combines cutting-edge drone and AI/ML capabilities.

Our expertise in e-surveillance systems, coupled with our advanced delivery and surveillance drones, allows us to expand into sectors such as defence, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, real estate and retail. We have already completed stage-2 testing in the heavy-duty logistics drone segment and are prepared to showcase our capabilities for defence requirements as well.”

