RPF constable saves passenger from falling at Begumpet railway station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A seemingly ordinary day at Begumpet Railway Station transformed into a remarkable display of courage and quick thinking when Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Sanita rescued a woman passenger from a life-threatening situation as part of Mission Jeevan Raksha.

Around 9 am on May 30, amidst the usual hustle and bustle of the station, Train no. 47176 (Lingampalli-Falaknuma Express) arrived at Begumpet Railway Station.

While the train was in motion, Sanitha noticed a woman passenger attempting to board the moving train. As the train accelerated, the passenger found herself at risk of falling into the gap.

Exhibiting exceptional presence of mind, Sanita rapidly assessed the situation and acted swiftly, rushing to save the passenger’s life. With great skill and bravery, Sanita caught hold of the passenger and pulled her to safety, preventing a potential tragedy. The passenger, Saraswathi, was successfully rescued.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has reported incidents where passengers attempting to board or alight from moving trains slip and fall, risking their lives by coming close to the train wheels.

Under the Jeevan Raksha initiative, RPF personnel, like Sanita, put their own lives at risk to save passengers. In the year 2023 alone, they have successfully saved two lives through their selfless acts of bravery, a release said.

