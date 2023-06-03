A reel good time for the planet

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Babul Films Society, an NGO that raises awareness about environment-related issues through cinema is back with its annual ‘Babul Eco Film Festival’. For the past six years, the event has attracted conscious-minded citizens to bring environmental issues to the limelight. The festival was inaugurated on June 01 at GNITS College, Shaikpet by I Ravi Prakash Reddy, Head of Department, GNITS College.

Around 102 short green films will be screened at the festival at GNITS till June 05 and at Lamakaan till June 04. These films are themed around minimising waste, protecting natural landscapes including forests and rivers, minimising harmful production and other related issues.

Besides short movies, side activities like EcoCartoon, EcoDoctor, EcoFit, EcoTambola, Fundu Challenge, Who am I and EcoShooter are also being hosted by the organisation at both venues. “Eco Shooter is an interesting game to teach kids what items are eco-friendly and which actually harm the environment. You get six bullets and a gun. You must identify the eco-harmful items from the list shown to you. It is a symbolic gesture to eliminate harmful things from our lives and switch towards a sustainable lifestyle,” said Varsha, a volunteer at the festival.

Another interesting activity is the Fundu Challenge, where participants are reminded about the Fundamental Duty of citizens as per Article 51(A)g of the Indian Constitution. It sensitises citizens about their constitutional duty to protect the natural environment in 21 Indian languages. This year, the festival will also include movie screenings and games at Ameerpet metro station concourse on the evening of June 03.

