Home Cities Hyderabad

A reel good time for the planet

For the past six years, the ‘Babul Eco Film Festival’has attracted conscious-minded citizens to bring environmental issues to the limelight.

Published: 03rd June 2023 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

‘Babul Eco Film Festival’
By Shrimansi Kaushik
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Babul Films Society,  an NGO that raises awareness about environment-related issues through cinema is back with its annual ‘Babul Eco Film Festival’. For the past six years, the event has attracted conscious-minded citizens to bring environmental issues to the limelight. The festival was inaugurated on June 01 at  GNITS College, Shaikpet by I Ravi Prakash Reddy, Head of Department, GNITS College.

Around 102 short green films will be screened at the festival at GNITS till June 05 and at Lamakaan till June 04. These films are themed around minimising waste, protecting natural landscapes including forests and rivers, minimising harmful production and other related issues. 

Besides short movies, side activities like EcoCartoon, EcoDoctor, EcoFit, EcoTambola, Fundu Challenge, Who am I and EcoShooter are also being hosted by the organisation at both venues. “Eco Shooter is an interesting game to teach kids what items are eco-friendly and which actually harm the environment. You get six bullets and a gun. You must identify the eco-harmful items from the list shown to you. It is a symbolic gesture to eliminate harmful things from our lives and switch towards a sustainable lifestyle,” said Varsha, a volunteer at the festival. 

Another interesting activity is the Fundu Challenge, where participants are reminded about the Fundamental Duty of citizens as per Article 51(A)g of the Indian Constitution. It sensitises citizens about their constitutional duty to protect the natural environment in 21 Indian languages. This year, the festival will also include movie screenings and games at Ameerpet metro station concourse on the evening of June 03. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Babul Films SocietyBabul Eco Film Festival
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp