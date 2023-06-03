Flavour wonderland  

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A popular name among food and party lovers across India, Lord of The Drinks has finally arrived in Hyderabad. Constantly striving to evolve and grow, Lord Of The Drinks is now open in 13 places across 11 cities where every outlet has a unique identity when it comes to the ambiance and influences on the food and bar, taking heavy inspiration from the city’s culture, ingredients and spirit.

Looking to take a bite out of the ever-changing and expanding food and nightlife scene in Hyderabad, Yash Trivedi and Kush Trivedi had the vision to open a space unmatched in elegance, design, food, and cocktails while still being connected to their roots in the city. “Lord of the Drinks provides an unmatched dining and nightlife experience in Hyderabad, boasting of exquisite cuisine and a lively ambiance. Enter a realm of opulence and treat yourself to the finest selection of food and drinks, as Lord of the Drinks invites you on an exceptional gastronomic voyage. The culinary experience at Lord of the Drinks is unparalleled, as our chef has carefully crafted a menu that caters to the diverse tastes and preferences of our patrons,” says Kush Trivedi, co-owner.

The weather was clear and a sunny bright day when we visited the place. From the starters section, we tasted the Amchur Paneer Tikka, Pepper Prawn, Chicken Tikka Masala Bao, I Love Peaches Salad and Prawn Dim Sum. The paneer tikka was soft and flavourful and the salad had the right balance of the sweetness from the peaches and the tangy dressing. Both the prawn dishes were yummy, but what took our heart was the Chicken Tikka Masala Bao.

Not only did it taste delicious, it looked exotic. The bao had orange colour spirals designed on them, highlighting that it’s a tikka bao. We paired our food with the highly recommended cocktails — Popcorntini, Supari Mario and Imli-Medium. Popcorntini was made from the blend of bourbon, coffee syrup and popcorn syrup and it was served with a side of caramel popcorn. The Supari Mario was bourbon infused with sweet supari, balanced with jaggery syrup and citrus. Last but not the least, the Imli-Medium drink is a unique twist of pineapple and jaggery syrup, tropical bitters and gold rum. All the three drinks were served in special glasses highlighting their taste and presentation.

The main course too stood tall with our expectations. We had Chicken Three Ways Pizza, Mexican Chicken Bowl, Penne Basil Pesto Pasta and Mango California Roll Crab Sushi. The Mexican Chicken Bowl and Penne Basil Pesto Pasta were authentic and had loads of flavour. The Chicken Three Ways Pizza and Mango California Roll Crab Sushi made our day and left us wanting for more even though we had no space left in our stomach.

We concluded our gastronomy journey with desserts Bouchon Mille-feuille and Signature Chocolate Garden. Both the desserts were poles apart yet equally delicious. The Bouchon Mille-feuille was light and fruity, whereas the Signature Chocolate Garden was overloaded with chocolate goodness. The soil, tree branch, fruits — all were made of chocolate and to our wonder, the tree top was made of candyfloss.

HYDERABAD: A popular name among food and party lovers across India, Lord of The Drinks has finally arrived in Hyderabad. Constantly striving to evolve and grow, Lord Of The Drinks is now open in 13 places across 11 cities where every outlet has a unique identity when it comes to the ambiance and influences on the food and bar, taking heavy inspiration from the city’s culture, ingredients and spirit. Looking to take a bite out of the ever-changing and expanding food and nightlife scene in Hyderabad, Yash Trivedi and Kush Trivedi had the vision to open a space unmatched in elegance, design, food, and cocktails while still being connected to their roots in the city. “Lord of the Drinks provides an unmatched dining and nightlife experience in Hyderabad, boasting of exquisite cuisine and a lively ambiance. Enter a realm of opulence and treat yourself to the finest selection of food and drinks, as Lord of the Drinks invites you on an exceptional gastronomic voyage. The culinary experience at Lord of the Drinks is unparalleled, as our chef has carefully crafted a menu that caters to the diverse tastes and preferences of our patrons,” says Kush Trivedi, co-owner. The weather was clear and a sunny bright day when we visited the place. From the starters section, we tasted the Amchur Paneer Tikka, Pepper Prawn, Chicken Tikka Masala Bao, I Love Peaches Salad and Prawn Dim Sum. The paneer tikka was soft and flavourful and the salad had the right balance of the sweetness from the peaches and the tangy dressing. Both the prawn dishes were yummy, but what took our heart was the Chicken Tikka Masala Bao.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Not only did it taste delicious, it looked exotic. The bao had orange colour spirals designed on them, highlighting that it’s a tikka bao. We paired our food with the highly recommended cocktails — Popcorntini, Supari Mario and Imli-Medium. Popcorntini was made from the blend of bourbon, coffee syrup and popcorn syrup and it was served with a side of caramel popcorn. The Supari Mario was bourbon infused with sweet supari, balanced with jaggery syrup and citrus. Last but not the least, the Imli-Medium drink is a unique twist of pineapple and jaggery syrup, tropical bitters and gold rum. All the three drinks were served in special glasses highlighting their taste and presentation. The main course too stood tall with our expectations. We had Chicken Three Ways Pizza, Mexican Chicken Bowl, Penne Basil Pesto Pasta and Mango California Roll Crab Sushi. The Mexican Chicken Bowl and Penne Basil Pesto Pasta were authentic and had loads of flavour. The Chicken Three Ways Pizza and Mango California Roll Crab Sushi made our day and left us wanting for more even though we had no space left in our stomach. We concluded our gastronomy journey with desserts Bouchon Mille-feuille and Signature Chocolate Garden. Both the desserts were poles apart yet equally delicious. The Bouchon Mille-feuille was light and fruity, whereas the Signature Chocolate Garden was overloaded with chocolate goodness. The soil, tree branch, fruits — all were made of chocolate and to our wonder, the tree top was made of candyfloss.