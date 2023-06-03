Motorists see red over malfunctioning countdown timers

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Motorists in the city are facing increasing inconvenience, especially during peak hours, as numerous countdown timers (CDTs) installed at traffic signals are either malfunctioning or in dire need of upgrades. CDTs are designed to facilitate smooth traffic flow, prevent accidents, and enhance pedestrian safety.

However, they have become a source of frustration due to persistent technical glitches. At many junctions, CDTs have been temporarily switched off due to various issues. Faulty CDTs pose a challenge for drivers who are unable to accurately gauge the waiting time at traffic signals, particularly during peak hours.

CDT timers are digital clocks that display the remaining time for the current stoplight indication—red, amber, or green. Initially hailed as successful tools, these timers have become problematic due to technical glitches.

Their purpose is to assist commuters who often find themselves in a quandary when deciding whether to proceed or halt at a yellow light before it turns red. By providing clear timeframes, CDTs enable drivers to make informed decisions.

Recognising the severity of the issue, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to upgrade and rewire the traffic signals in collaboration with specialised traffic signalling agencies and has invited bids to this effect. Separate cables will need to be laid to synchronise the CDTs with the existing signal systems, while wireless timers will be affixed to the signals.

GHMC officials acknowledged the significance of countdown timers in ensuring road safety and stated that plans for overhauling the timers are underway.Within the jurisdiction of the tri-police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad, there are a total of 324 traffic signals and 78 pelican signals.

Meanwhile, citizens expressed the benefits of countdown timers. Venkatesh Kumar, a Tarnaka resident, said that the timers not only discourage signal jumping but also enable motorists to save fuel by switching off their engines. “However, due to the absence of CDTs at junctions like Paradise, many drivers are unable to turn off their engines, contributing to increased pollution,” he said.

P Krishna from Balkampet highlighted the inconvenience caused by the nonfunctional CDTs at Begumpet.

“The absence of timers makes it difficult for motorists and pedestrians to anticipate signal colour changes, making it challenging for them to respond appropriately,” said Ramesh, a concerned citizen.

