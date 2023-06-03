Pharma City to attract investments worth Rs 20,000 crore: Industry expert

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industry experts are optimistic about the prospects of Pharma City in Hyderabad, anticipating an investment of Rs 20,000 crores. RK Agrawal, National President of the Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association of India (BDMAI) said that Pharma City would elevate Hyderabad’s global standing, attracting numerous life sciences companies from around the world. “Local API manufacturers would also be drawn in, stimulating further foreign direct investment (FDI),” he said.

He was speaking during the PharmaLytica exhibition, now in its 9th edition, which serves as a platform for this industry. With over 150 exhibitors, PharmaLytica, in conjunction with South Asia’s largest Pharma event, expects to welcome more than 6,000 visitors from both domestic and international regions, representing 16 countries and 21 Indian states. Additionally, approximately 250 delegates will participate in the expo over the next two days.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce Department, highlighted the remarkable growth of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices industry in the State. Originally projected to reach $100 billion within a decade, the industry has already reached a substantial size of $80 billion, leading to a revised target of $250 billion.

Ranjan emphasised the pharmaceutical industry’s crucial role in the government’s ‘Atma Nirbhar’ strategy, calling for introspection and reassessment to foster further growth. He stressed the industry’s need to prioritise the integration of cutting-edge technology into their processes.

