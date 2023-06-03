RPF rescues 8 kids, arrests 4 traffickers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Secunderabad Division, in collaboration with NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan, on Wednesday rescued eight child trafficking victims and apprehended four traffickers. This operation was conducted based on intelligence gathered through continuous data analysis by the RPF and Cyber Cell.

On June 1, the RPF conducted targeted raids on the Telangana Express train, escorting the train from Ballarshah to Hyderabad. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of RPF Secunderabad Division closely monitored suspected coaches to identify the seat and coach numbers of the traffickers.

During the operation, eight child trafficking victims were rescued, and four traffickers from Uttar Pradesh were apprehended. The RPF Inspector of Hyderabad coordinated with GRP upon their arrival at Hyderabad Railway station. To combat human trafficking, RPF Secunderabad Division has implemented various measures, including deploying additional personnel at railway stations, installing CCTV cameras, and conducting awareness campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of trafficking.

To encourage public participation, the RPF has established a dedicated helpline number (139) for reporting suspected trafficking cases. Additionally, they collaborate with law enforcement agencies and NGOs to investigate and prosecute trafficking cases. RPF Secunderabad Division has rescued 151 children and arrested 69 traffickers in 2023 so far.

