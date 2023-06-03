Home Cities Hyderabad

Summer offerings

As the heat waves just started in Hyderabad, Farzi Cafe has us enjoying some innovative dishes and drinks.

By Reshmi Chakravorty
HYDERABAD: What better way to start off the summer than a delicious spread of fusion food and drinks at one of the city’s popular restaurants, Farzi Cafe located in Jubilee Hills. As the heat waves just started in Hyderabad, this plush outlet has us enjoying some innovative dishes and drinks. As part of their month-long summer special menu, one saw the best of ‘king of fruits’ — Mango and watermelons in different avatars.

We started our dinner with a boozy and zingy drink — Spicy Mango Delight — it was a unique twist between a slushy and a  drink. One has to sip and take a spoonful of the mango delight to enjoy it entirely. Next we were served Watermelon Feta Cheese salad and Tempura Prawn. The salad was fresh and kept our palate clean.

Next we focused our attention to Asian Mule and Loonie Toonie drinks from their new menu. The Asian Mule was vodka based with a dose of kaffir lime and ginger. While the Loonie Toonie was whiskey based along with maple syrup, angostura bitter and stout foam. The drinks paired well with the main course dishes — Mutton Ghee Roast, Thyme Pepper Chicken Tikka, Laal Mas and Chicken Biriyani. We concluded our dinner with Apricot Delight from their dessert section. Head straight to Farzi Cafe, if you are a fan of their fusion food and drinks as they have surely jazzed up their summer menu.

