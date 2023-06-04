Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Hyderabad Metro Rail committed to providing eco-friendly transport’: MD KVB Reddy

The metro stations are designed to attract 100 per cent daylight and cross ventilation.

L&TMRHL, Hyderabad Metro Rail

L&TMRHL organised an interactive awareness session on protecting the environment at Ameerpet Metro Station on Saturday| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited organised an interactive awareness session at the Ameerpet Metro Station on Saturday in connection with World Environment Day.

Speaking on the occasion, L&TMRHL Managing Director KVB Reddy said Hyderabad Metro Rail is committed to providing an eco-friendly and sustainable public transport system to the citizens of Hyderabad. “The strong 69.2-km network significantly contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions in the city. The interactive awareness session held at our Ameerpet station keeping World Environment Day in mind is being much appreciated,” he said.  

Hyderabad Metro Rail has made significant strides in its green initiatives. It gave priority to water conservation by constructing over 150 water-harvesting pits and restoring groundwater tables, apart from installing 8.35 MW of captive solar plants on the rooftops of 28 metro stations and Uppal and Miyapur depots. 

Among technological innovations deployed by the Hyderabad Metro Rail, one is the state-of-the-art Regenerative Braking System, which is a converter-inverter-based propulsion system and has the capability to pump back around 40 per cent of energy received by way of regenerative braking to the source.

Furthermore, 23 metro stations of Hyderabad Metro Rail are Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum certified. The metro stations are designed to attract 100 per cent daylight and cross ventilation.

