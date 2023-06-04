Odisha rail mishap: South Central Railway diverts, cancels many trains

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway took several measures on Saturday in response to the major train accident involving the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandal Express in the Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of Balasore, Odisha, on Friday. Trains have been either cancelled, diverted, or rescheduled as a result.
The South Central Railway has also set up additional helpline numbers at the following locations:
SCR Headquarters, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad: 040-27788516
V’wada Railway Station: 0866 2576924
Rajahmundry Railway
Station: 0883 2420541
Renigunta Railway Station: 9949198414
Tirupati Railway Station: 7815915571
Nellore Railway Station: 0861 2342028
Samalkot Railway Station: 7780741268
Ongole Railway Station: 7815909489
Also, special trains have been arranged to accommodate the affected passengers of the derailed Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express. One special train will operate from MGR Chennai Central to Bhadrakh, carrying family members of the affected passengers. Another special train will run between Bhubaneswar and MGR Chennai Central to assist stranded passengers.