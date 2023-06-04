Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman seeking action on MLA attempts suicide in Hyderabad

Published: 04th June 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following her plea for assistance from the National Commission for Women (NCW), a 23-year-old woman who claimed to be a victim of alleged sexual assault by BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah recently attempted suicide at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi.

It is worth noting that she had previously come forward to report the assault by MLA Durgam Chinnaiah after receiving no support from the police, which led her to approach the media.

According to the victim, she set up a branch of Origin Diary in Bellampalli with the MLA’s assistance, but she was charged Rs 30 lakh. On one occasion, she alleged that the MLA, under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with her and demanded that she provide women to him. However, when she sought help from the Bellampalli police, she was instead detained for several days.

On Friday, she attempted suicide at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi by consuming a pesticide. Observers who noticed her actions promptly rushed her to RML Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. In her note, she wrote, “I have lodged multiple complaints with the Telangana Police. Unfortunately, they have falsely accused me and engaged in character assassination. I hold hope that justice will prevail even after my passing.”

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

