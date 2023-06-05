Home Cities Hyderabad

Heatstroke claims life of 8-yr-old boy in Palakurthy

The victim was identified as G Vikram. Sources said that his parents, Renuka and Shobhan, worked as daily-wage labourers.

Published: 05th June 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 10:42 AM

Vikram (8)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst scorching temperatures in Telangana, an eight-year-old boy succumbed to heatstroke on Sunday at Palakurthy town. The victim was identified as G Vikram. Sources said that his parents, Renuka and Shobhan, worked as daily-wage labourers.

On Saturday, a relative of Vikram’s passed away near their residence. Renuka and Shobhan attended the 10th-day function while their son played outside the house and had lunch at the function in the afternoon. He returned home on Saturday evening but began complaining about being nauseous reportedly because of the intense heat. Later, his parents took him to the Palakurthy Primary Health Centre (PHC). After assessing his condition, the doctors at the PHC referred Vikram to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal for further treatment.

Unfortunately, the boy’s condition deteriorated during the journey, and he passed away en route to the hospital on Sunday morning. Addressing the media, Dr B Ravi Rathod, a physician at Palakurthy PHC, said that Renuka and Shobhan brought their son to the hospital in a severe condition, marked by forceful vomiting of blood and significant breathing difficulties.

