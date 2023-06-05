New Companies prefer Hyderabad as their top choice

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has emerged as the prime location for establishing new companies in India, surpassing Bengaluru in terms of new office space influx during FY23. According to the Anarock Group, Hyderabad witnessed the highest new office supply with approximately 14.94 million sq ft, accounting for a 31 per cent share of the total supply in the top seven cities. This represents a 27 per cent increase in office supply completions compared to FY22.

In contrast, Bengaluru experienced a lower office supply completion of 12.66 million sq ft, comprising a 26 per cent share and a 13 per cent decline from the previous fiscal year.However, Bengaluru recorded the highest net office absorption of 988 million sq ft, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) and Hyderabad with 6.89 million sq ft and 6.88 million sq ft, respectively.

Regarding average annual vacancy rates, Hyderabad witnessed a notable increase of 0.5 per cent, while the remaining six cities observed a decline in vacancy levels ranging from 0.1 to 0.5 per cent.Pune and Bengaluru led the pack with the highest year-on-year increase in average office rental values, showing growth rates of 10 per cent and nine per cent, respectively.

Hyderabad followed closely with a seven per cent year-on-year gain, while both the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and NCR experienced a five per cent increase each.Prashant Thakur, senior director and head of research at Anarock Group, said, “The robust growth seen in the office real estate market in the first half of FY23 was short-lived. The global slowdown in major economies of the world cast a shadow on the Indian office market in the second half. This trend is likely to continue in the near future.”

According to JLL, the gross leasing activity during Q1 stood at 1 million sq ft., primarily driven by IT/ITeS, healthcare and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) occupiers. However, net absorption witnessed a significant decline during this period, standing at 0.5 million sq ft.

