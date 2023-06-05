PSDA seeks impact assessment of opencast coal mining on Ramappa

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Palampet Special Development Authority (PSDA), in consultation with the Kakatiya Heritage Trust, has sought a detailed investigation on the impact of the PVNR Opencast Mining project in Venkatapur village, on the Ramappa (Kakatiya Rudreshwara) temple.

Professor Panduranga Rao, who represents the Trust and is a member of PSDA, has raised 15 technical questions on the possible impact of the mining operations on the temple, which has been listed one among the world Heritage sites.

It can be recalled that Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), had requested PSDA for a no objection certificate (NOC) for excavating 1,088 acres in the village as deep as 300 metres, to extract coal. SCCL also got an environmental assessment done by CSIR-National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), HZC, as well as the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, Karnataka in the past.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), in its report based on the findings of the reports of NEERI and NIT, had raised no objections to the mining effort in the report submitted by Dr. G Maheshwari, Regional Director (South), ASI. It can be mentioned that it was the ASI which had played an instrumental role in securing the world heritage tag for Ramappa temple.

“The reports of the above institutions conclude that the Ramappa temple is falling in the buffer zone and there will not be any adverse effect on the monument and the filed investigations viz soil, water, air noise and ground vibration, rock blasting etc, are in permissible limits,” states the ASI’s report.

The report also claims that SCCL has employed controlled blasting techniques will be followed to reduce ground vibrations/noise/fly rock in all its operating opencast mines, which will be followed in the PVNR opencast coal mine as well.

It also notes that various opencast mines were working at a distance of 100-150 m from the village structures without any disturbances, the impact on the ground vibrations resulting from blasting and machinery activity in the mines was negligible on Ramappa temple, and the concentration of air-pollutants was well within NAAQS levels- according to SCCL’s reports.

The ASI’s report appreciates SCCl’s plan for soil reclamation including the preservation of topsoil and plantation in and around the mining area to protect the soil. Noting that the two institutes had done exhaustive field investigations before submitting their report to SCCL which included the mitigation and precautionary measures to be taken, ASI felt that SCCL needed to follow the same.

As the issue was raised in PSDA’s committee meeting held on March 21, deliberations were done and Kakatiya Heritage Trust referred the 15 technical queries which it came up with, to the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Geological Survey of India (GSI), and Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS).

Among the concerns raised was the need for seismic analysis in the buffer zone where Ramappa is located, whether the mining may cause any seismic activity to happen.Another major concern raised was whether there would be any impact of hydraulic gradient on the temple’s foundation which is built on sand-box technology.

In simple terms, because the temple is located upstream and the Ramappa Lake is also located upstream, would the 300 m deep excavation cause running-off of the sand, and how it will change the way water flows underground.

Though the Environmental Assessment Committee (EAC) has not been approached yet, the pawns seem to be moving quickly to get the clearances for opencast mining in the area, which may prove to be detrimental to the world heritage tag, which was achieved by decades of hard work done

by many individuals and organisations, including the State and the Central governments.

