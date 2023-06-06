Encroachments: Telangana High Court orders inspection of Malkam Cheruvu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Monday directed the Member-Secretary, Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) to probe if any constructions were made within the limits of the Malkam Cheruvu full tank level and buffer zone in violation of the court order.

The court also asked the TSLSA Member Secretary to submit a report within 15 days of receiving case files and also asked both counsels representing the parties in a batch of writ petitions and PILs to cooperate with TSLSA. The matter was adjourned to June 27.

Vasundhara Rao, one of the counsels in the clutch of petitions, reminded the bench that on September 12, 2018, the court, while extending the interim orders, said this would not prevent the removal of any vegetative growth or removal of waste from the lake, provided there are no permanent changes made.

“In contravention to this, massive buildings were built within the FTL of the lake and a park was formed by diminishing the lake’s water capacity,” counsel said. After hearing this, the court determined that an on-site inspection was necessary and issued instructions to the Member Secretary, TSLSA.



HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Monday directed the Member-Secretary, Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) to probe if any constructions were made within the limits of the Malkam Cheruvu full tank level and buffer zone in violation of the court order. The court also asked the TSLSA Member Secretary to submit a report within 15 days of receiving case files and also asked both counsels representing the parties in a batch of writ petitions and PILs to cooperate with TSLSA. The matter was adjourned to June 27. Vasundhara Rao, one of the counsels in the clutch of petitions, reminded the bench that on September 12, 2018, the court, while extending the interim orders, said this would not prevent the removal of any vegetative growth or removal of waste from the lake, provided there are no permanent changes made.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “In contravention to this, massive buildings were built within the FTL of the lake and a park was formed by diminishing the lake’s water capacity,” counsel said. After hearing this, the court determined that an on-site inspection was necessary and issued instructions to the Member Secretary, TSLSA.