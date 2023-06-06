G20 nations urged to harness India’s digital assets: NITI Aayog

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Highlighting India’s prominent global position, Dr VK Paul, a member of NITI Aayog, extended a warm welcome to the G20 nations, encouraging them to harness India’s digital assets. He emphasised how India’s robust digital infrastructure and capabilities serve as catalysts for global economic growth and human development.

Dr Paul spoke about India’s leadership in the field of digital health during the third Health Working Group meeting of G20, specifically in a session focused on ‘Digital Health Innovations and Solutions to Aid Universal Health Coverage and Improve Healthcare Service Delivery’.

Dr Paul reiterated India’s commitment, representing the global south, to bridging the digital health divide by promoting digital solutions and fostering innovation to facilitate universal health coverage. He highlighted the significant impact of digital initiatives, exemplifying the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which involves collaboration between various stakeholders, including State and Central governments, laboratories, insurance providers, and health tech companies.

Delegates from around the world praised the G20 presidency’s prioritisation of digital health. Representatives from Indonesia and Brazil, as members of the Troika, lauded digital health as a powerful tool for advancing comprehensive and accessible healthcare on a global scale. They recognised digital health as a transformative breakthrough.

