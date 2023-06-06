Home Cities Hyderabad

G20 nations urged to harness India’s digital assets: NITI Aayog

They recognised digital health as a transformative breakthrough. 

Published: 06th June 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog (Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Highlighting India’s prominent global position, Dr VK Paul, a member of NITI Aayog, extended a warm welcome to the G20 nations, encouraging them to harness India’s digital assets. He emphasised how India’s robust digital infrastructure and capabilities serve as catalysts for global economic growth and human development.

Dr Paul spoke about India’s leadership in the field of digital health during the third Health Working Group meeting of G20, specifically in a session focused on ‘Digital Health Innovations and Solutions to Aid Universal Health Coverage and Improve Healthcare Service Delivery’.

Dr Paul reiterated India’s commitment, representing the global south, to bridging the digital health divide by promoting digital solutions and fostering innovation to facilitate universal health coverage. He highlighted the significant impact of digital initiatives, exemplifying the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which involves collaboration between various stakeholders, including State and Central governments, laboratories, insurance providers, and health tech companies.

Delegates from around the world praised the G20 presidency’s prioritisation of digital health. Representatives from Indonesia and Brazil, as members of the Troika, lauded digital health as a powerful tool for advancing comprehensive and accessible healthcare on a global scale. They recognised digital health as a transformative breakthrough. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NITI AayogG20 nationsDr VK Paul
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp