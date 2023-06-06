Greenfield Township in Neopolis developed by HMDA to be ready by June-end

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The highly anticipated Greenfield Township in Neopolis at Kokapet, developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), is set to be completed by the end of this month, said official sources. Neopolis in Kokapet aims to become a benchmark for focused development and sustainable growth. Over the next seven years, this greenfield township is expected to accommodate approximately seven lakh individuals.

Neopolis is a significant development initiative of the State government, executed by HMDA, with the objective of transforming Kokapet into a modern and sustainable urban hub. The project emphasises the development of quality infrastructure, residential and commercial zones, as well as recreational spaces. The multipurpose Neopolis project includes high-quality housing, commercial buildings, shopping centres and offices, with a focus on creating parks, gardens, and community spaces. Modern amenities such as schools, hospitals, community centres and entertainment venues are also incorporated.

HMDA is developing a 533-acre commercial/IT hub near the Outer Ring Road (ORR), close to the Financial District. The greenfield site features hilly terrain and offers a panoramic view of adjacent urban developments and lakes.

Sources said the Kokapet layout is poised to be a game-changer, offering great potential for developers, corporates and investors. The layout boasts a total road length of 11 km, featuring eight-lane carriageways with a width of 45 metres and six-lane carriageways with a width of 36 metres.

Blacktop access roads, including medians, footpaths, and cycle tracks, have been provided. The layout is equipped with underground water supply lines spanning 19.34 km, drainage lines spanning 20.830 km, and stormwater drains. A dedicated electric power substation with underground cables will also be included. Additionally, three-metre-wide tree zones and central medians on either side are also provided.

The Kokapet Trumpet interchange, with a length of 5.15 km (inclusive of entry and exit ramps), serves as the access-controlled entry to the ORR from the layout roads. It facilitates faster connectivity to different parts of the city from the developing area. The Narsingi interchange, spanning 3.96 km, enables traffic movement between multiple roadways at different levels.

Connectivity improvements are being made with the construction of an access-controlled trumpet-shaped interchange, which provides access to the airport via the ORR. The ORR acts as a ring connecting seven State/National Highways and numerous radial roads, offering access to various parts of Hyderabad and adjacent prominent locations without exposure to city traffic jams, sources said, adding that it also provides easy access to the proposed Metro line from Raidurg to the Airport, passing through the Nanakramguda Metro Station located a few km away from the layout.

The layout has three entry points from the ORR service road, in addition to one entry point from the ORR itself. While one entry point has already been developed, the other two will be addressed in due course of time after the land acquisition process is completed.

