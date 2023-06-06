NIRF 2023: Ranked 36, OU only state-run Telangana varsity in top 100 list

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University (OU) has secured the 64th rank in the overall category while securing the 36th position among the top 100 universities in India in the recent NIRF rankings.

It is the only State-run university in Telangana to achieve a position among the top universities, even though it slumped in the recent rankings released by the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF), as compared to the last year.

In the previous year’s rankings, OU held the 46th rank in the overall category and the 22nd rank among top 100 universities. This decrease marks a deviation from the university’s upward trend, as it had secured the 32nd rank in 2020 and the 29th rank in 2021.

Telangana’s two other universities, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and Kakatiya University, have also been listed among the top universities in the engineering and pharmacy categories, respectively. NIRF’s rankings reveal that most of the Central universities in Telangana have performed well.

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has been declared the 14th best educational institution in India, excelling in innovation (ranked 3rd), engineering (ranked 8th), and research (ranked 14th). University of Hyderabad (UoH) secured the 10th position among the top 100 universities in India and stands as the third-best university overall, with a remarkable ranking of 28 in research.

It is noteworthy that the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research has been ranked as the top university in the Pharmacy category. In total, 18 different educational institutions located in the State have done well in the NIRF rankings.

The rankings for 2023 were announced after the evaluation of over 8,000 institutions that had applied.

The Union Ministry of Education conducts these annual rankings based on specific parameters, including ‘Teaching, Learning and Resources’, ‘Research & Professional Practices’, ‘Graduation Outcomes’, ‘Outreach and Inclusivity’ and ‘Perception’. The NIRF methodology incorporates the recommendations and comprehensive understanding of a core committee established by the Union Education Ministry.

