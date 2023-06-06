Home Cities Hyderabad

Take inspiration from Enoch: Ex-CJI to writers

Published: 06th June 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

NV Ramana

Former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Monday urged writers and cultural organisations to take inspiration from renowned writer Kolakaluri Enoch in popularising the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution and promoting the ‘Culture of the Constitution.’ Speaking at a meeting on Monday, Ramana emphasised the importance of writers following Enoch’s path to spread awareness about the values and principles of the Constitution.

During the event, Yuva Kalavahini, an organisation, honoured Kolakaluri Enoch, a recipient of the Padma Award and former professor at Sri Venkateswara University, with a lifetime achievement award. In his address, Justice Ramana highlighted that embracing the culture of the Constitution is essential for everyone to reap its benefits.

He praised Enoch for his efforts in advocating for the culture of the Constitution through his writings and fighting against societal inequalities. Enoch expressed his gratitude to Sarapalli Kondala Rao of Yuva Kalavahini and reminisced about his association with the former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao and his time at Sri Venkateswara University. 

