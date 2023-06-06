Yerram Anuradha Reddy murder case: Cops book accused Mohan 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A brutal murder case has been registered at Malakpet police station in the case of Yerram Anuradha Reddy, whose severed head was found on the banks of the Musi River. The case has now been transferred to Chaitanyapuri police station after the accused, Chandra Mohan, was remanded to police custody. The accused was taken into three-day custody, during which the police confirmed that he committed the murder alone without any assistance. On Tuesday, he will be shifted to Cherlapally jail.

Anuradha Reddy, 55, who was a finance provider, was brutally murdered by Chandra Mohan allegedly over a financial dispute. Mohan owed her Rs 7 lakh, which he had invested in stocks.

A senior IPS officer stated, “The accused, Chandra Mohan, was taken into three-day custody starting from Saturday. He was taken to the crime scene, and the scene reconstruction was carried out.”

ALSO READ | Severed head in Telangana's Musi river: Killer kept body parts in fridge

“During the custody, he was interrogated about the incident, and he confessed to the crime. Malakpet police had already collected all the evidence related to the crime, and Chaitanyapuri police confirmed the killing, including technical evidence.

Mohan was spotted in Malakpet dumping a black cover containing the victim’s head. The police also investigated other possible motives, whether he had discussed or disclosed the killing to anyone, or if he had received any assistance. It was determined that he acted alone and did not involve anyone in killing Anuradha,” the officer said.

HYDERABAD: A brutal murder case has been registered at Malakpet police station in the case of Yerram Anuradha Reddy, whose severed head was found on the banks of the Musi River. The case has now been transferred to Chaitanyapuri police station after the accused, Chandra Mohan, was remanded to police custody. The accused was taken into three-day custody, during which the police confirmed that he committed the murder alone without any assistance. On Tuesday, he will be shifted to Cherlapally jail. Anuradha Reddy, 55, who was a finance provider, was brutally murdered by Chandra Mohan allegedly over a financial dispute. Mohan owed her Rs 7 lakh, which he had invested in stocks. A senior IPS officer stated, “The accused, Chandra Mohan, was taken into three-day custody starting from Saturday. He was taken to the crime scene, and the scene reconstruction was carried out.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Severed head in Telangana's Musi river: Killer kept body parts in fridge “During the custody, he was interrogated about the incident, and he confessed to the crime. Malakpet police had already collected all the evidence related to the crime, and Chaitanyapuri police confirmed the killing, including technical evidence. Mohan was spotted in Malakpet dumping a black cover containing the victim’s head. The police also investigated other possible motives, whether he had discussed or disclosed the killing to anyone, or if he had received any assistance. It was determined that he acted alone and did not involve anyone in killing Anuradha,” the officer said.