Three of geotagged Chevella banyan trees found burnt in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Three geotagged banyan trees were found burnt partially and one is facing the threat of damage among the total 914 geotagged trees by about 200 volunteers on NH 163 at Chevella in June 2022 and which were plotted on the map for monitoring purposes.

When these banyans were recounted this May using the map, the volunteers discovered the damage done to the trees during the last 11 months. Many trunks showed evidence of burns, and there was evidence to suggest these fires were deliberately set by humans.

The tree’s canopy is completely gone with a hollow stump burnt very badly. A few stray branches remain to mark the spot the tree has toppled over and the trunk and branches remain to mark the spot where the tree once stood with no hope of recovery.

One of the damaged Banyan 459 was geotagged and photographed in 2022 without any distinguishing features. But in February 2023 the tree was felled and the timber was carted away and in May a few stray branches remained to mark the spot. The conservationists insist on the need for better patrolling on the highway to ensure that fires are put out before they can do much damage.

Speaking to TNIE, one of the members of the Nature Lovers of Hyderabad, Tejah said, “We have observed cutting down of trees taking place in this area usually during the summer seasons as part of clearing the ground or randomly for wood by the locals or others.”

“Because of geotagging, we could easily identify from the database the trees which have fallen or were damaged. These banyan trees are hundreds of years old and it is impossible to grow such strong trees now owing to global warming. The Forest department and NHAI should take responsibility for their conservation and as these trees are located on the road, the minimum effort will be good enough for saving them,” he added.

